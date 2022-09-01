Barclays Trims Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Target Price to $205.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $222.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Veeva Systems from $270.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $199.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.14. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 78.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Activity

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $505.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,295.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.37, for a total transaction of $70,256.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,998,295.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.