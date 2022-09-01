Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.1% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 18.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.60.

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $200.91 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.35 and a 12-month high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $202.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

