Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Boosted by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Sprout Social worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Sprout Social by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Sprout Social by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT opened at $60.04 on Thursday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $145.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -79.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.82.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $99.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,462.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $341,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 347,109 shares in the company, valued at $21,138,938.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Thomas Stanley sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total transaction of $59,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,462.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,368 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,379. Corporate insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

