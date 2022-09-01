Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,737 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,287,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,491,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,761 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 6,532,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $761,412,000 after acquiring an additional 92,312 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,100,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,146,000 after acquiring an additional 541,933 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,084,032 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $592,648,000 after acquiring an additional 165,029 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,882,000. 44.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of CM opened at $47.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.43. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $45.09 and a twelve month high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be issued a $0.649 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.81%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$77.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Desjardins dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.