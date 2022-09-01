Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases New Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,465 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Watts Water Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirova US LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 610,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,156,000 after acquiring an additional 43,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,313,000 after acquiring an additional 54,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 72.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,650,000 after purchasing an additional 125,337 shares during the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $35,839.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $138.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.72. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $212.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.80.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Further Reading

