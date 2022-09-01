Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 7,394 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,394 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 89,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.64. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

