Bank of Montreal Can Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.13% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $42,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 280.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,181,000 after buying an additional 1,522,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,534,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,902,000 after buying an additional 869,754 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,670,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,294,000 after buying an additional 593,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 615.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,913,000 after buying an additional 154,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 977,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,469,000 after acquiring an additional 106,226 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $218.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.56 and a 12-month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

