iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.46% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $41,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $180.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $165.66 and a 52 week high of $222.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.63.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

