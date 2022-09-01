Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $3.28 Million Stake in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) by 103.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,615 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.11% of E2open Parent worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the first quarter worth $16,001,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in E2open Parent by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,411,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in E2open Parent by 52.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,446,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after buying an additional 844,003 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,179,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,795,000 after purchasing an additional 481,149 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth about $3,625,000.

Shares of E2open Parent stock opened at $6.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.07 and a one year high of $13.32.

E2open Parent ( NYSE:ETWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Equities analysts predict that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $583,545 in the last 90 days. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

