Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 56,754 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) by 92.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,754 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.14% of Camping World worth $3,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Camping World by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camping World by 413.2% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Camping World by 7.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camping World

Camping World Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marcus Lemonis purchased 38,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.36 per share, with a total value of $1,010,906.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CWH opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $46.77.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.21. Camping World had a return on equity of 87.92% and a net margin of 3.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.26%.

Camping World Profile

(Get Rating)

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.