Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires 21,952 Shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Iridium Communications worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRDM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth $10,453,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 50.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 213,390 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Iridium Communications by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,351,000 after buying an additional 168,900 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Iridium Communications by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,208,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,889,000 after buying an additional 134,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Iridium Communications by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,675,000 after buying an additional 121,637 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $1,355,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,089,428.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, insider Kathleen A. Morgan sold 3,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,173,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 30,000 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $1,355,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 311,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,089,428.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,933. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $44.39 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.46 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.