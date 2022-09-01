Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) by 862.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,972 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.18% of Delek US worth $3,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 44.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE DK opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.07 and a twelve month high of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.76.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $1.93. Delek US had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.88) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on DK shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Delek US from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delek US from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Delek US from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Delek US to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

