Capital Fund Management S.A. Purchases 4,369 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Murphy USA worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth about $344,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $80,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,458,000 after purchasing an additional 125,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens boosted their target price on Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Murphy USA Price Performance

Murphy USA stock opened at $290.17 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $145.24 and a one year high of $303.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $271.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $2.88. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.87%.

Insider Transactions at Murphy USA

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares in the company, valued at $132,326,831.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Recommended Stories

