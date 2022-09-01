Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 7,081 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LSI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,040,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,610,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,358,000 after buying an additional 785,706 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,368,000 after buying an additional 400,350 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 40.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 958,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,591,000 after buying an additional 273,712 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 226,191 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Storage Stock Down 0.3 %

Life Storage stock opened at $127.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.60. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.44). Life Storage had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.36.

Insider Transactions at Life Storage

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.22, for a total transaction of $661,873.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,442.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

