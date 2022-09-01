Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,211,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 858,398 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.09% of Schlumberger worth $51,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

SLB stock opened at $38.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $26.44 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLB shares. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.