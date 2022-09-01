American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.42, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.10 million. American Woodmark had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

Shares of AMWD opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.07. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The firm has a market cap of $860.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.79 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.13 per share, with a total value of $82,260.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,660.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang purchased 10,000 shares of American Woodmark stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $419,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,068.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $507,029. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Woodmark

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 842,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,240,000 after purchasing an additional 103,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 264,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 30,310 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the period. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMWD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

