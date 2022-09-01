Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Black Knight by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 9.6% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $66.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.53 and a 200 day moving average of $64.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.63. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.27.

BKI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

