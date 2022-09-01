Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 54,473 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of New Relic at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEWR. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in New Relic by 101.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 144,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,725,000 after buying an additional 72,593 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 129.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in New Relic by 28.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,991 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Relic by 3,467.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 167,307 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,189,000 after buying an additional 162,617 shares during the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic stock opened at $60.71 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $216.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 27.05% and a negative return on equity of 68.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Staples sold 6,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total transaction of $426,846.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,839,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928. 21.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

