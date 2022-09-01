Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 901,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 392,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $42,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 109.1% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,212 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA opened at $35.06 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

