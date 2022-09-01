Woolworths Group Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.53 (ASX:WOW)

Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.37.
In related news, insider Holly Kramer acquired 951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$36.76 ($25.71) per share, with a total value of A$34,957.81 ($24,446.02).
Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.
