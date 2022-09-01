Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Director Joseph Gebbia Sells 22,597 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 22,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $2,581,029.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,511,651. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.01, for a total transaction of $1,645,593.23.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $23,830,000.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total value of $1,565,696.25.

On Monday, June 13th, Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $25,070,000.00.

Shares of ABNB opened at $113.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.99.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 39.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Mizuho cut their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.15.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

