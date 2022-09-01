Capital Fund Management S.A. Takes $3.79 Million Position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 403,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 132,350,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,109,000 after buying an additional 13,474,099 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 23,310,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,887,000 after acquiring an additional 308,328 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,699,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,100 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.4% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after purchasing an additional 535,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,929,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,320,000 after purchasing an additional 207,724 shares during the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TEVA. Bank of America raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $9.04 on Thursday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts expect that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

