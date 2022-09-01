Capital Fund Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) by 324.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,722 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $3,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in AerCap by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,973,000 after purchasing an additional 58,204 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in AerCap by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,040,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,171,000 after acquiring an additional 145,400 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in AerCap by 382.5% in the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at $73,121,000. Finally, Tran Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 8.0% in the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,349 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AER shares. StockNews.com raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AerCap from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $44.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of -13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.09. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $37.20 and a 1-year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. AerCap had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

