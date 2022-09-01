Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,368 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the first quarter valued at $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 14.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Societe Generale cut Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.76.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.1 %

About Koninklijke Philips

PHG stock opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19.

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.