Bank of Montreal Can Has $42.19 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of Cummins worth $42,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cummins news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total transaction of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

CMI stock opened at $215.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

