Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 190,087 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.10% of Microchip Technology worth $42,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 12,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its position in Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust grew its position in Microchip Technology by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Farmers & Merchants Bank Trust now owns 9,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares in the company, valued at $41,266,731.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $54.33 and a one year high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.301 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

