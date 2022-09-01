Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 36,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.17% of Tractor Supply worth $44,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 78.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $185.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $196.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 40.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler set a $253.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

