Bank of Montreal Can Sells 296,145 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 296,145 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of Dominion Energy worth $47,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.86. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

