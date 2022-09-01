Bank of Montreal Can Trims Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Hershey were worth $53,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $224.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.12.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.