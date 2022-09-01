Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Stock Holdings Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) by 64.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,124,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 830,401 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.14% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $53,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FTAI. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 273,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 70,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $16.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.21. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 52-week low of $16.29 and a 52-week high of $30.18.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $177.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.93 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.76% and a negative net margin of 42.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -46.81%.

Separately, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

