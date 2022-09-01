Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 86.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 897,294 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 416,084 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Huntington Bancshares worth $13,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $213,579,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,648,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,538,000 after purchasing an additional 9,257,936 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,623,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $610,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,122,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 23.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 15,891,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HBAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.20. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

