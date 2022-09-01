Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $14.81 Million Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,190 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 34,068 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $14,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $56.53 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.24.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.54.

About Micron Technology

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.