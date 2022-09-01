Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Increased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,088 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $89.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.22.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,500 shares of company stock worth $27,474,678 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.