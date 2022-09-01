Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,959 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $14,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 12.4% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,774,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,794,000 after buying an additional 305,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 25.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,057,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,432,000 after buying an additional 418,505 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.1% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,781,000 after purchasing an additional 313,965 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,941,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.55. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

