Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Holdings Cut by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,686,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,355,194,000 after acquiring an additional 242,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,736,904,000 after buying an additional 224,989 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,930,000 after buying an additional 86,179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,012,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,302,000 after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $265.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $250.62 and a 12-month high of $363.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $274.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.77.

ESS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.88.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

