Sit Investment Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 1.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after purchasing an additional 112,211 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.20.
Cerner Company Profile
Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.
