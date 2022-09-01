Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.22 Million Holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,583 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Wolverine World Wide worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after acquiring an additional 969,207 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,912,000 after acquiring an additional 69,032 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,723,034 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,641,000 after acquiring an additional 261,596 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 14.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 218,318 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,351,407 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Price Performance

NYSE WWW opened at $19.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.67. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $38.07.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $713.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

