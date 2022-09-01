Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,767 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 422,631 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,919,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after acquiring an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,668,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 446.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,742,000 after acquiring an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $34.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.