Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Churchill Downs worth $6,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 39.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 60.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $197.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.87.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $582.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.06 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 78.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHDN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Churchill Downs from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $280.00 price objective on Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.00.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

