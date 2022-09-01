Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,176 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,176 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Agree Realty worth $6,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 5.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 42,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $75.32 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.33. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.62 and a 1-year high of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 4.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

