Eagle Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,461,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 712,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $268.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.82 by ($0.01). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

