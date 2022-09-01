Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Position Lowered by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 63.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 357,512 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 620,939 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $28,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,110,591 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $349,565,000 after purchasing an additional 146,960 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,960,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $166,296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,236,037 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $105,112,000 after purchasing an additional 87,304 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 765,825 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $65,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,595 shares during the period. Finally, PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.4% during the first quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 682,373 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $54,412,000 after acquiring an additional 47,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $60.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 2.15. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $50.20 and a twelve month high of $107.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,781 shares in the company, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

