The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 647,343 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 74,790 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $32,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $39.78 and a 1 year high of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

