Hancock Whitney Corp Has $320,000 Stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Easterly Government Properties by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of DEA opened at $17.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40 and a beta of 0.52. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

