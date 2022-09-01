Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases New Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQM. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.52 and a 200-day moving average of $130.77. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $110.78 and a one year high of $167.91.

