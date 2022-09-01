Citigroup Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 464,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 77,547 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $34,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD opened at $55.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.55. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on DD. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.