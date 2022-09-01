Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 290 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DVN opened at $70.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.94 and a 200-day moving average of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $27.40 and a twelve month high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

