Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 965 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC opened at $103.14 on Thursday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.84 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.84.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

