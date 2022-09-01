Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 1,470 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 45,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 64.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 12,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

SIVB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $789.00 to $638.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $640.00 to $591.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $406.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $480.11. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $355.37 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

