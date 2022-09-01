Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Lowers Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,544,254 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,497,000 after acquiring an additional 192,434 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 48.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,173,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $284,705,000 after acquiring an additional 380,645 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,743,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $219.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.57.

ResMed Increases Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. ResMed had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The business had revenue of $914.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ResMed’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Insider Transactions at ResMed

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,344,445.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.72, for a total value of $371,912.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,286 shares in the company, valued at $25,344,445.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.54, for a total transaction of $1,149,414.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,081,360.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,985 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,646. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $246.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.40.

ResMed Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

